Britton-Hecla honors injured QB with first play of state championship

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Teams usually don’t want to start a state championship game with a penalty, but Britton-Hecla was more than willing to be penalized for honoring an injured teammate.
Britton-Hecla lined up without a quarterback to start its first possession of the Class 9A football championship game against Canistota/Freeman. There was a delay of game penalty called, but Canistota/Freeman declined to accept the penalty.
Britton-Hecla’s quarterback Trevor Zuehlke was hurt in a game on October 18th. He is still recovering from his injury in Sioux Falls.
Schools across South Dakota have been honoring Zuehlke and collecting money for the Zuehlke family since the injury.
The Britton Hecla activities director shared information about a #TrevorStrong fund on Twitter and requests all fundraising efforts be sent to the Norstar FCU in Britton.
#TrevorStrong
Norstar FCU
PO Box 917
Britton, SD 57430