Britton-Hecla honors injured QB with first play of state championship

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Teams usually don’t want to start a state championship game with a penalty, but Britton-Hecla was more than willing to be penalized for honoring an injured teammate.

Britton-Hecla lined up without a quarterback to start its first possession of the Class 9A football championship game against Canistota/Freeman. There was a delay of game penalty called, but Canistota/Freeman declined to accept the penalty.

The 9A game had a touching moment to start as Britton Hecla did not line up with a QB to honor Trevor who got hurt on October 18. It led to a false start penalty that Canistota Freeman declined. Sportsmanship and respect at its finest! @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) November 14, 2019

Britton-Hecla’s quarterback Trevor Zuehlke was hurt in a game on October 18th. He is still recovering from his injury in Sioux Falls.

Schools across South Dakota have been honoring Zuehlke and collecting money for the Zuehlke family since the injury.

The Britton Hecla activities director shared information about a #TrevorStrong fund on Twitter and requests all fundraising efforts be sent to the Norstar FCU in Britton.

#TrevorStrong

Norstar FCU

PO Box 917

Britton, SD 57430