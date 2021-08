SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Saturday night’s concert at the Levitt at the Falls has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Britnee Kellogg band is the reason for the cancellation, the Levitt reports.

“We are sorry for the disappointment, but must cancel the show for the safety of all involved,” the Levitt told KELOLAND News in a statement.