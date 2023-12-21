SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –While many children will open presents this weekend, some will not be so fortunate. But a local organization is working to make sure no child feels left out this Christmas.

More than 1,000 children in the Sioux Falls School District received a surprise visit from volunteers with the Promising Futures Fund today.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The organization has worked all month to make sure these kids have a gift to open.

Today teachers at Terry Redlin Elementary in Sioux Falls handed out close to 100 gifts from the Promising Futures Fund.

And if you’re wondering how these presents were received, well, the kids make it clear.

“Aww yes!! Are you kidding me??” kindergartner Luca said.

“We’re buying 1,000 gifts, getting them wrapped with volunteers, getting them delivered to the schools, it’s a big project. So you have to come watch the kids open them because that’s where the joy is, that’s where the this is why we’re doing it,” found Steve Hildebrand said.

Terry Redlin’s students often come from modest economic backgrounds, and this gesture can mean the world.

“We’re not always sure if they’ll have a present to go home to over break. And so getting to have a toy, or something a little bit extra to help them learn, while they’re not at school is always nice to be able to provide for the kids,” behavior facilitator Katie Hartigan said.

And the kids appreciate what Promising Futures Fund has done. After all, ’tis the season.

“They all deserve everything that everyone else gets. And we’re really thankful that we’re allowed to do that for these kids,” Hartigan.

Promising Futures raised money and received close to 20 thousand dollars for those presents.

Hildebrand says it’s community support that makes all this possible.