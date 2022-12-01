YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — It’s turned into a winter wonderland at a Yankton museum.

Businesses and organizations in the Yankton community decorated 66 Christmas trees at the Mead Cultural Education Center. But, they aren’t just for looks, they are also helping fund an important cause.

You’ll find the trees throughout the exhibits at the Yankton museum. This year, every organization represented paid for their trees and all that money goes to make the museum more accessible to guest.

“They can advertise their business, they can put coupons on their tree, it doesn’t really matter they can do whatever they want with it, but then the money helped offset the costs so that kids could be free for the entire month of December,” said Crystal Nelson, executive director and curator for the Mead cultural education center.

This year, visitors can vote on their favorite tree. The winner will be refunded their entry fee and get a prize.

“That has really encouraged people to step outside of their comfort zone, do something fun, different, unique,” said Nelson.

“It’s fun to come and represent your own organization but it’s also fun to see what all we have here in Yankton. We have so many different organizations and you get to see them in a different light rather than all the direct work that they do it’s fun to get to see them on trees,” said Sarah Brandt, who decorated a tree.

A way to bring the community together to not only see the trees, but also experience all that the Mead Cultural Education Center has to offer.

“I have a young three year old so it’s a good opportunity to get out of the cold, and get into a place where they can just run around, look at things, have some hot chocolate, and they have really fun events going on here at the MEAD so just a chance to get out of the cold,” said Brandt.

“We had so many people last year that came and saw the trees and they were like either I want to do a tree and they got excited about it, or they were just like I have to bring my family and share this with more people, so we really hope it becomes a tradition,” said Nelson.

The trees will be on display now until Dec. 30, noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with extended hours in December on Wednesday night’s until 8 p.m.