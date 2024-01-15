SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some families helped fight hunger on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Alissa Hutchinson and her family spent part of the morning volunteering at Feeding South Dakota.

The Sioux Falls woman and two of her children joined her father, who’s a regular volunteer at the non-profit.

“They’re old enough now that I thought, ‘Hey, it’s time to get out there and see what grandpa does, and also do it ourselves and try it out,'” Alissa Hutchinson said.

It’s all a part of Feeding South Dakota’s third annual Bring a Child to Serve Day.

“For so many years, we were closed on this day and we got to thinking, ‘Why are we closed on one of the biggest giving-back days of the year?’ so we opened up and made special opportunities so younger volunteers, ages five and up, could come with their parents and experience what it’s like to be a volunteer at Feeding South Dakota,” Community engagement manager Jennifer Stensaas said.

On Monday, 60 volunteers at the Sioux Falls location packed bags of food for the non-profit’s backpack program.

“Knowing that I was going to help other people feels good,” Alissa’s daughter Harper Hutchinson said.

The bags of food will be given to students who may be at risk of hunger.

“It’s such a neat opportunity for kids to help other kids in need,” Stensaas said.

“It’s important to us, my husband and I that we show kindness and we talk to our kids about showing kindness, and we wanted our actions to speak louder than our words, so that’s why we’re here,” Alissa Hutchinson said.

Feeding South Dakota’s Rapid City and Pierre distribution centers also held the event Monday.