Child unharmed when take with stolen car

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A child was unharmed after a man stole an unlocked, running car outside a convenience store Monday morning.

Police said the call came in at 7:58 a.m. from a woman saying her car was stolen outside of a convenience store at 10th Street and Cliff Avenue. The woman said her 2-year-old girl was in a carseat in the back of the car when it was stolen.

Graylin Tanner, 36, jumped in the car and drove off. Police say Tanner must have realized a child was in the backseat and dropped the girl off at a laundromat near 6th Street and West Avenue. He then went downtown with the stolen car.

The woman reported to police her phone was in the stolen car and officers found and stopped the car near 8th Street and Phillips Avenue at 8:16 a.m. The suspect told police he dropped the child off at the laundromat. Police found the 2-year-old unharmed at 8:21 a.m.

Tanner faces charges for burglary, grand-theft and felony child abuse.

Sioux Falls Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said it only takes seconds for someone to hop in a running, unlocked car and drive away. He said while it may be a hassle for parents to take kids in and out of a child seat for a quick stop, people need to be more cautious.

Police respond to many stolen cars while left running.