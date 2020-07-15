Bridging the Gap Fund to help inspire and build leaders in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sioux Falls is a growing community with many diverse backgrounds. That’s why a new fund was created to help develop leaders among those diverse populations.

Having strong leaders in a community helps a city grow and thrive.

That’s why the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation has established the Bridging the Gap Fund to help create leaders in the city’s diverse populations.

“We know that Sioux Falls, the face of it, demographics, will be changing quite a bit, and we think this fund will create opportunities to invite more people into those leadership roles and conversations as we look to what Sioux Falls becomes in the future,” president Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation, Andy Patterson said.

“We have 40% diversity coming out of the school system as well as thousands migrating here from other areas, are our business community ready to be able to help them thrive within their organization,” co-founder Think 3D, Tamien Dysart said.

An advisory committee made up of graduates from the Leaders of Tomorrow program will award grants from the fund to organizations and programs.

“We need to make sure that folks of all backgrounds, experiences are involved in conversations about how do we shape the future of our community,” Patterson said.

The fund will support efforts centered around education, community building, story telling, and leadership development.

“I think we have a great opportunity in the community to get behind something like this to showcase talent and really we continue to make these lists of best places to live, now is our opportunity to show that we not only believe that today but we are investing to ensure that it becomes a stronger and even better tomorrow,” Dysart said.

Here you can learn more about the Bridging the Gap fund and also how to make a contribution.