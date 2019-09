SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities said a 27-year-old Bridgewater man was killed after a rollover crash near Wall Lake around 3:40 p.m. on Sunday.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said Nicolas Golder was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

The investigation is on-going.

