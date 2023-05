SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another bridge in South Dakota will soon be renamed in honor of a local veteran.

There will be a State Bridge Dedication Ceremony on Wednesday, May 31st to honor U.S. Army Corporal Kenneth L. DeGroot.

The ceremony will be at 1:00 p.m. central time at the CC Bar and Grill in Volga.

The eastbound Big Sioux River Bridge on Highway 14 will be dedicated to CPL DeGroot. He was killed in action while fighting in North Korea on September 7th, 1951.