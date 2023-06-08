SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –There are more bridge dedication ceremonies coming up this month to rename bridges in honor of local service men and women.

The first will be on Thursday, June 22nd at 1:30 p.m. at the U.S. Army Reserve Center in Aberdeen.

The Highway 12 bridge south of Lake Mina will be dedicated to Army Private First Class Cy Kaiser. While serving with the 104th Infantry Division, Kaiser was killed in action in Germany on November 21, 1944.

The second dedication ceremony will be held Saturday, June 24th at ten a.m. at the White River Community Events Center.

The Little White River Bridge along Highway 83 will be named in honor of Army Sergeant Philip J. Iyotte. He was declared missing in action in 1951 when he was captured by Chinese forces during Operation Thunderbolt.

He died while in prison.

His body was returned to the U.S. after the war but remained unidentified until 2017 when he was returned home to his family.