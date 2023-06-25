SOUTH DAKOTA (KELO) — Another bridge in South Dakota is now named after a fallen hero.

During a ceremony this weekend, Highway 83 over the Little White River was renamed in honor of Sergeant Philip J. Iyotte (eye-YIT). He was captured during Operation Thunderbolt in the Korean War in 1951.

Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden attended the ceremony — he says he hopes South Dakotans will think about the sacrifice of the soldiers remembered on bridges across the state.

Because of the Fallen Heroes Bridge program, 41 bridges now honor 44 service members across South Dakota.

The next bridge dedication ceremonies will both be on July first. One will be in Willow Lake for Army Chief Warrant Officer Two–Scott Saboe. The other will be in Watertown for U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Second Class Charles Langenfeld.