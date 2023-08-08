SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Ask anyone who’s ever been married and they’ll tell you planning a wedding can be stressful.

But a bride and groom just got thrown a curve ball for their wedding, which is in a little over two weeks and now they are scrambling.

“Not happy, it’s not what either of us really wanted, we wanted the more dream wedding,” Katie Christie said.

Christie’s dream wedding to her fiancé Michael Mcinnes is turning into more of a nightmare.

That’s because the place where the groomsmen ordered and got fitted for their tuxedos, Tip Top Tux closed without any warning.

“No contact no nothing they’ve never reached out to us, no email nothing,” Christie said.

And they’ve already paid in full.

“They had an online portal that had all of our information listed on it and it’s gone, you can’t access it any longer,” Christie said.

She took a screen shot of it.

Don: Why did you do that?

Katie: Something yesterday morning told me to do it, so I’m glad I did because about an hour later it went gone,” Christie said.

We stopped by the Tip Top Tux to see if we could talk to someone. But the doors were locked with a sign on the door that says sorry they’re closed for today.

So KELOLAND News tried calling them and got a recording saying their phone is no longer in service.

That’s the same recording Christie got when she called.

That’s why she’s panicking now.

Her wedding is in a couple of weeks and it’ll go on, but Christie says her ‘I Do’s’ will be more like ‘I do what I have to.’

“We’re going probably just end up going with jeans a nice shirt, vest and a tie,” Christie said.

The Tip Top Tux in Sioux City also closed without warning leaving brides and grooms in that area scrambling too.

KELOLAND News got an email late this afternoon from Men’s Warehouse that says they are assisting customers impacted by the closure.

They say they’ll honor customers’ deposits with any of the Dapper & Dashing locations. Plus, they’ll waive all rush order fees.