SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A beer that got its start in Iowa is helping save lives across the country, including a taproom in Sioux Falls.

Severance Brewing Company is one of 150 craft breweries across the United States serving a special West Coast IPA.

“We were approached by Kinship Brewing out of Waukee, Iowa. They’ve got a brewer there that’s actually had a double mastectomy and she wanted to create a beer that could be launched nationally as a national collaboration called Scars Are Beautiful, so she approached us as one of the breweries out of South Dakota to help create the beer, promote that cause, and then give back to a local cancer organization,” Severance Brewing Company Owner Scott Heckel said.

The money raised from the sale of Scars Are Beautiful will benefit the nonprofit organization Feisty Fighters.

“We know that they do a lot in the community here, all the different grants that they do for folks battling cancer and need some extra support, so that was just one of those areas that we thought they would be a great fit,” Heckel said.

“We raise a majority of our money in order to fund our grant program which helps cancer patients,” Feisty Fighters founding member Mary Lloyd-Huber said.

Mary Lloyd-Huber is a founding member of Feisty Fighters, which has handed out 171 grants since the start of 2022.

“For us, any time we can raise awareness for what we do, and that’s helping people in the area with financial needs that they might have, it’s a great way to get our name out there,” Lloyd-Huber said.

As for why Heckel volunteered his services in the fight against cancer…

“We all know somebody that’s been affected by cancer in some form or fashion. We’ve had several family members that have passed away due to cancer so it’s just one of those where, one of those we hold near and dear to our hearts,” Heckel said.

Severance Brewing Company hosted a fundraiser earlier this month, but is also encouraging customers to round-up their tab to benefit Feisty Fighters. They’re donating $1 for every four-pack of Scars Are Beautiful sold in stores.