Brewery owner crafts special beer in honor of fallen brother

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – After losing his brother one year ago to cancer, a local brewery owner has crafted something special in his honor. Its goal is to spread awareness about the disease and the toll it takes, but also the story of his hero.

Johnathan Zierdt was many things: loving, loyal, a leader, but, more importantly, to his older brother Jeff, he was a hero.

Matt Schiller (Left), Jeff Zierdt (Middle), and Johnathan Zierdt (Right)

“He was just a hero in every respect in terms of supporting the business community, being a leader,” Jeff said.

Johnathan and his wife created the J.Z. Cancer Fund in 2017 two years after he was diagnosed.

“And, I think, that speaks very highly of someone that is a hero in all of our minds when they want to help others,” Jeff said.

A couple years later in 2019 Johnathan lost his battle with the disease.

The brothers embrace.

“He didn’t want to give up anything, and he fought that long, hard battle for five years,” Jeff said.

During his brother’s final years in 2018, Jeff found himself tapping into his creative side to honor him. He reached out to his friends at Mankato Brewing to craft a Hazy IPA in Johnathan’s name.

“It’s smooth, tropical, and fruity,” Jeff said.

“We have it currently on tap at and it 4-pack cans to-go in our taproom here in Sioux Falls, and you can find it in other retail locations as well,” Taproom Manager Mandi Hoermann said.

The Hero Hazy IPA.

But there’s even more to this beer than you’ll initially taste. The alcohol content is 8.18% which is Johnathan’s birthday: August 18th.

“And the bitterness unit on this is 66, which is the year he was born,” Jeff said.

The IPA was their featured beer for November’s Pour for a Purpose where every dollar spent on a beer went to the cancer fund. They raised a little over $2,000. Turning that hero into something of a legend.

“This is just a really great way of honoring and keeping the memory alive of a really great individual who did a lot of good in his lifetime,” Hoermann said.

“He wanted to leave a legacy for the foundation and the fund and help other cancer patients,” Jeff said.

A beer that will be remembered for its unique taste and the hero that inspired it.

You can find the IPA on tap and in to-go cans at any Lupulin Brewing Company locations. You can donate to the J.Z. Cancer fund by visiting their website.