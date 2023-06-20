SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Country music artist Brett Young will perform on Friday, Sept. 29, at the Sanford Pentagon.

Young was ASCAP’s 2018 Country Songwriter-Artist of the Year and has also garnered nominations from ACM, Billboard, Teen Choice, CMT and CMA Awards. His hits include the No. 1 singles “In Case You Didn’t Know,” “Here Tonight,” and “Like I Loved You.”

A news release from Sanford said tickets start at $39.50. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday (June 23) at ticketmaster.com.

The Young concert includes guest artists Jake Scott and Griffen Palmer.



