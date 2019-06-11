Brett Favre headlining fundraiser event in Sioux Falls

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hall of Fame QB Brett Favre will be coming to Sioux Falls.

The former Green Bay Packer and Minnesota Viking will headline the 38th Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner and Children's Charity Fundraiser.

The fundraiser will be held on November 13 at the Ramkota Exhibit in Sioux Falls. The event is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

Limited tickets remain for $50. You can call 605-941-0054 for more information.

The event honors law enforcement officers throughout South Dakota.