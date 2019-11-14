Brett Favre speaks at Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner

Wednesday night’s 38th annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner event had several speakers including Governor Kristi Noem, South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, and Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre.

“The most important this is supporting law enforcement, I personally didn’t have any family members that served in law enforcement, but I know a lot and I feel like they’ve gotten a bad rap in the last few years, not everybody is good, that goes in football too, but without law enforcement we’d be in a lot of trouble and I’m happy to be a part of this,” Favre said.

The former Green Bay Packer and Minnesota Viking was the keynote speaker for the event.