WALLACE, S.D. (KELO) — A Brentford woman has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash in Clark County Tuesday.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2019 GMC Terrain SUV was westbound on South Dakota Highway 20, near the intersection with 436th Avenue when the vehicle crossed the centerline and collided head-on with an eastbound 2019 Kenworth Semi-tractor and trailer.

Jacklyn Fortin, the 32-year-old driver of the SUV, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her seatbelt use is still being investigated, officials say.

The 33-year-old driver of the semi-tractor trails was not injured in the crash.