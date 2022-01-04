Brent Hanson pleads not guilty

MILBANK, S.D. (KELO) — The Milbank man – accused of murdering his brother and sister-in-law and the couple’s unborn child – was back in court Tuesday.

Last week, a grand jury decided there was enough evidence to charge Brent Hanson with 3 counts of first and second-degree murder. Today, he pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

According to court documents, he killed his brother Clyde with a baseball bat and killed his pregnant sister-in-law Jessica with a machete. She was about 9-months pregnant.