Brennan: Interest growing in winner-takes-speedway race

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Businessman Chuck Brennan says there’s been a lot of interest in his car race planned for later this summer in Brandon for what would be the sport’s largest-ever prize. At stake — the ownership of the former Huset’s Speedway to the driver who finishes first.

So far, only one race team has actually paid the non-refundable $200-thousand entry fee to compete in what’s being called simply, “The Race.” But Chuck Brennan says he’s received commitments from a few other race teams. He says others are simply biding their time to see who else enters before making their move. Brennan needs at least 18 drivers to compete in the race before he’ll turn over ownership of the track to the winner.

The old Badlands Motor Speedway brand is nowhere to be found anymore. Now, all signs point to Huset’s as a way of reviving the iconic track’s racing glory days.

“One of the drivers pointed it out best, it’s like when you went to New Coke and you’re going back to Classic Coke, that’s what we’re doing,” Huset’s Speedway owner Chuck Brennan said.

Owner Chuck Brennan hopes to capitalize on Huset’s stature in the sprint car world by attracting the top drivers in the country to compete for the ultimate prize: the racetrack itself. Brennan acknowledges his offer was met with skepticism at first.

“The prize is just so over the top and bigger than any prize that’s ever been on sprint car racing so at the beginning, the drivers thought this can’t be right,” Brennan said.

But Brennan is standing by the offer. He says the only factor that could possibly bring the race to a halt would be not getting the minimum 18 drivers to enter. Brennan thinks he can double that number of drivers.

“I tell you this, I am going to do everything in my power to make sure we have 18 cars here. I’m on the phone daily, I have a crew out here working full-time to have this thing ready,” Brennan said.

When the races ended at the track it left a void in the community that people here hope will be filled when fans return to the stands.

“I can’t imagine the people that would come in if he’s successful in getting this pulled-off. The people that would come to see this race, my gosh! It would be amazing,” Brandon Mayor Paul Lundberg said.

The race is the latest, and what Brennan hopes will be his last, effort to get the track under new ownership. And with the future of racing in Brandon also in the balance, a lot will be riding on the outcome.

Brennan says he won’t start selling tickets to the race until he gets entry fees from all 18 drivers.

The winner of the August 13th race will have the option of taking the track, or pocketing the $3.6 million dollars in prize money.

If you’d like to see the entrance requirements for the race, click here