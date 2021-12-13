Bren set to share information on South Dakota appraiser program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s state legislature’s government operations and audit committee doesn’t usually receive a lot of attention.

But Tuesday morning it will. Sherry Bren, former director of the South Dakota Appraiser Certification Program, has been subpoenaed and is scheduled to talk.

Her answers could shed light on the timeline of Governor Kristi Noem’s daughter, Kassidy Peters’, pursuit of certification to become a residential appraiser in the state.

In 2019, Peters applied to be certified. On July 27th, 2020, she received a letter saying she had been turned down.

On that same day, a meeting was held at the governor’s mansion with several people including Noem, Peters and Bren.

Secretary of Labor Marcia Hultman was also at the meeting and has told lawmakers a training plan for Peters was in place before the meeting.

“At the very end of the meeting we discussed a possible plan forward for Ms. Peters, which had been determined prior to the meeting and it was a brief discussion but that plan had already been settled and in place,” Hultman said.

But the document outlining that plan is dated more than a week after the meeting at the Governor’s mansion.

Peters did get her certification in November 2020, but recently announced she is giving it up.

The governor says at no time did her daughter receive special treatment. There are also questions about Bren’s resignation and a $200,000 payment she received from the state.

KELOLAND News will have team coverage of the government operations and audit committee in Pierre tomorrow morning at 8:30.