SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) – A Sioux Falls woman is finally home after spending two months in hospitals and rehab. In May, 20-year-old Breinna Grace was riding on a motorcycle with her boyfriend when they were in a crash near 41st Street and Veterans Parkway. She suffered brain damage, broken bones, a skull fracture and a stroke.

KELOLAND News spoke with Breinna last month after she started walking again. Since then her throat has collapsed, which is why now you will hear her mom talking for her.

Breinna Grace is happy to finally be back home with everyone she loves.

“Being with mom and dad, being with her boyfriend. Comfort space. Her brother is able to go and see her again,” Julie Gannon, Breinna’s mom said.

Breinna spent the last two and a half weeks at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals in Omaha, Nebraska regaining her strength.

“That took her from wheelchair to walking, to getting in and out of the vehicles. She’s showering… stairs,” Gannon said.

She also got to test out a driving simulator.

“Nope, not going to drive. That will be a while yet,” Gannon said.

In the coming months, Breinna will have more doctor appointments and surgeries for her arm, skull, throat and eye. But from where she was two months ago, her parents say today is a miracle.

“From not knowing whether she was going to survive and then going forward and, okay, she’s going to live but we didn’t know how much we were going to have,” Gannon said. “The injuries she has had with her brain, there’s no way she should be here. You know, we didn’t know if she was going to know who we are.”

They thank every doctor, nurse and supporter who has helped Breinna get this far.

“We’re just going to continue moving along and I can see her dancing down the road,” Gannon said.

Breinna’s parents say her personality and sense of humor have stayed intact throughout her recovery. Here her mom explains a prank Brienna pulled on her brother while in the hospital:

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.