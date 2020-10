The person killed in a crash Saturday afternoon near Murdo has been identified.

According to authorities, a pickup was heading west on I-90 when it went into the north ditch and rolled. Officials say both occupants were wearing seat belts, but 31-year-old Jesse Redding, a passenger in the vehicle, was partially ejected. The man later died as a result of his injuries.

The driver was transported to a hospital in Pierre with serious but non-life threatening injuries.