SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local restaurant will be closing its doors temporarily for a remodel starting next week.

In a Facebook post, Bread & Circus Kitchen said they are replacing their kitchen floor, which will require them to be closed until the project is complete.

They will be closed starting Monday, November 28. The post said they do not have an estimated completion date, but they hope to keep it around one week.