Bread & Circus adding “walls” to outdoor dining space

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Add Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen to the list of local restaurants modifying their patios to accommodate customers during the winter months of the pandemic.

After adding heaters to its outdoor dining space last Spring, Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen is now installing clear vinyl sidewalls.

“Really hoping to keep some of that heat in and keep the wind out so we can hopefully keep the patio open most of the winter, if not all of it,” Bread & Circus co-owner Barry Putzke said.

Projects of this nature can cost tens of thousands of dollars, but co-owner Barry Putzke says their landlord, Lloyd Companies, is providing more than a helping hand.

“Super generous with us and really great to work with as far as coming up with some options, including sourcing the material and finding someone to get it installed, as well as essentially footing the entire bill for it,” Putzke said.

The socially distanced dining room is open, but Bread & Circus is giving customers another option during the pandemic.

“The word of the year has been pivot, so we’ve been trying to pivot and make sure that we’re staying relevant and doing everything that we can to continue to serve our customers the best of our ability and this is just one of them,” Putzke said.

A portion of the patio will remain open to remain in compliance with city ordinance.

“Trying to stay flexible and doing what we can to try and maintain as much dining space as possible and make sure we keep our customers safe,” Putzke said.

The patio is heated and partially enclosed, but it’s still winter in South Dakota.

“It is still going to be chilly, especially on some of the colder days, but it’s an option and it allows you to have an outdoor, fresh air, somewhat warmer space to be able to dine,” Putzke said.

The patio project at Bread & Circus is expected to be completed tomorrow. You can also order food online and pick it up from the restaurant.