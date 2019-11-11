Braving the brisk weather to support veterans

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — People in Rapid City braved the brisk weather to say thank you to veterans.

A winter storm through Western KELOLAND left us with some pretty chilly weather Monday. However, that’s not stopping the annual celebration of Veterans Day.

“It’s humbling, there’s so many stories and so many generations. Different conflicts, different theaters that people have served in.. The generation gap may be there but the experiences are very similar still,” Swier said.

South Dakota is home to 240 American Legion Posts.

“Whether they are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, or Coast Guard, they are all serving and we have to especially think about those that are serving today right now that are over seas,” State Commander of SD American Legion Fred Nelson said.

After the parade, veterans enjoyed lunch and good conversation.

“I think Veterans Day as a whole really symbolizes the fact that freedom is not free and that men and women will stand up and do stand up and fight,” retired Army Sergeant Wayne Swier said.

What does Veterans Day mean to you?

“Veterans Day means… I want to remember… I want to remember all of them that’s not here, that’s it.” U.S. Coast Guard veteran Lavern Johnson said.

South Dakota State Commander of American Legions says if you encounter a veteran today, be sure to thank them for their service.