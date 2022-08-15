SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Brantley Gilbert and Five Finger Death Punch are coming to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Dec. 10, according to an announcement on the PREMIER Center’s Facebook page. The PREMIER Center also announced the concert in an email.

The concert will be a genre crossover concert as Gilbert is a country artist and Five Finger Death Punch is a heavy metal band.

The PREMIER Center’s director of marketing and public relations Doria Drost said in a July 28 KELOLAND story that the April crossover concert with Snoop Dogg and country artist Koe Wetzel was successful. She expected more of those types of concerts to be part of tours. “A lot of artists are opening up to more crossover genres,” she said.

The Facebook announcement said tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. CT Friday, August 19, through Ticketmaster, according to the announcement.

Corey Marks will be the special guest for the Sioux Falls performance.