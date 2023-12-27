BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Every 40 seconds someone in the United States suffers from a stroke according to the CDC. The severity of strokes vary; however, many suffer brain damage or have lasting impairments. One Brandon woman beat the odds and made a full recovery in just a matter of days.

On September 2 Jackie VerMeer was at home doing laundry when all of a sudden she lost function in her legs.

“So I got down on the floor, no trouble, but I couldn’t get back up. But I blamed it all on my knee because it had only been two weeks since I had knee surgery and I tried everything and it just hurt so bad,” said Jackie VerMeer.

Her daughter Jamie happened to stop by her house and saw her mom on the floor and quickly sprung into action.

“When I came inside and I took one look at her face, I knew and I called Julie. To me, the eye and the mouth were very droopy, but she was speaking fine,” said Jamie VerMeer, Jackie’s daughter.

Jackie had no idea she was having a stroke, she thought it had something to do with the knee surgery she recently had.

“No feeling that something was wrong and I said to her, Just help me. You just help me get back on my feet and I’ll be fine,” said Jackie VerMeer.

After being rushed to the hospital Jackie underwent testing where they discovered a blood clot resulting in emergency surgery.

“So we basically take a small catheter that goes in an artery in the leg. Sometimes we go can go through the chest as well. And the catheter, we watch it track up into the blood vessels of the neck and eventually the brain under the camera,” said Karan Topiwala, a stroke neurologist at Sanford Health.

The scan she had showed the right side of her brain where the clot was removed just hours after being admitted. Making a quick recovery Jackie left the hospital four days later and was able to go on a family vacation to Disney World.

“So we spent one day at Magic Kingdom, then we drove to Port Canaveral, got on the ship and spent three days. Went to the Bahamas, and then Disney has their own island Castaway Key, which is amazing and always so fun,” said Jackie VerMeer. “So those are the two stops that we made. And then we came back to Disney and we did one day at Epcot, and then we all headed home.”

Doctors say only 10-15% of patients make a full recovery that quickly.

In stroke cases, time is of the essence and if left untreated could result in paralysis or death.

“The faster you recognize the symptoms, the faster you get to a hospital, the faster you can get treated. And the time is what makes a world of difference,” said Topiwala.

Topiwala says the longer a stroke goes undiagnosed, the more brain damage can occur.

“Now, the injury to the brain, unfortunately, is a one-way street. Once that injury has happened, whether even if you open up that blood vessel, it’s not going to do any good,” said Topiwala.

Jackie made a full recovery, but this wasn’t Jackie’s first time dealing with strokes.

Her husband Jim passed away 10 days after a stroke in 2018 shortly after he was diagnosed with stage three pancreatic cancer.

“With our dad, he never got out of the ICU. We went home and hospice care from the ICU. So it was just a completely different outcome,” said Julie VanMeer, Jackie’s daughter.

Throughout this experience, doctors continue to say how rare her case is.

“When we left the hospital, all after I had the stroke, the neurologist was walking me out and he goes, So now that we’re leaving, I’ll just tell you, this isn’t the way that stroke stories normally go,” said Jackie VerMeer.

And for her daughters how important family is.

“Like we come and visit mom every day with the kids. And I think sometimes we take that for granted, being able to spend that time with them,” said Julie Westphalen. “For me it’s like, oh, we really need to value this time more.”

Click here to learn more about stroke signs.