BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Brandon Valley High School is preparing to host its first ever drumline competition and percussion showcase.

This event is drawing in percussion groups from across South Dakota, and it will even feature on of the best indoor drumline groups in the world, Minnesota Brass Indoor.

These students are hard at work practicing their indoor drumline routine, combining theater with band.

“Our show this year is called ‘Dystopia,’ which is examining a utopian versus dystopian environment so at the start of the show we’ve got everybody conforming in this so called perfect utopian environment and throughout the show certain people start to realize that maybe this utopian environment maybe isn’t so good after all. And they start to stop conforming and that’s when we get this dystopian type feel and we end the show with some really upbeat and groovy music,” said Carson Mckellep, senior.

“It’s really exciting because you start off just with your music and you hear a recording and then you get to hear it with other people’s parts in your section. Then finally you get to hear it all put together and it’s just something special when you get it all put together,” said Colby Jones, junior.

Creating the perfect performance involves a lot of practice.

“It take a lot of hard work. Since before Christmas break we’ve been rehearsing many many hours, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. rehearsals on Saturdays, putting together a show in which you have many different instruments, you have battery instruments that are drumline instruments, front ensemble concert percussion instruments and putting together a really high level of technical demand,” said Devon Melillo, Director of Brandon Valley winter percussion.

This weekend, you can experience the show for yourself.

They can expect to be blown away. this performance and this activity is nothing like most people have seen. It marries the percussion music with theater and Broadway level talent show performance. they can expect to see lots of movement, lots of show design and telling stories through artistic shows and a lot of engagement and impact that they will receive from these groups,” said Melillo.

The competition and showcase will take place Saturday, February 26 at Brandon Valley High School at 5 p.m.