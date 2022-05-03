SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Teacher Appreciation Week is an opportunity to thank educators.

“Teachers are the lifeblood of our schools and Teacher Appreciation really gives us an opportunity to say thank you and demonstrate our appreciation for their incredibly valuable work,” Brandon Valley Superintendent Jarod Larson said.

Brandon Valley is hosting an employee recognition banquet tonight, but that’s not where the celebration ends.

“Our parent-teacher organizations, our student councils, and our building administrators have designed a whole bunch of different appreciation activities for our staff which include breakfasts and lunches, chair massages, and gift cards, things like that,” Larson said.

“We are having a little food cart. It’s going to be filled with treats and goodies and student council members are going to pass them out throughout the school day,” Brandon Valley 8th grade student Maya Matthies said.

Maya Matthies is an eighth grader at Brandon Valley Middle School and says the teachers are amazing.

“If you come to the school and you need help on an assignment, they’re willing to come before or after school to help you or if they see you’re having a bad day they’ll leave like a sticky note on your desk, just making sure you’re doing ok,” Matthies said.

Now, students are returning the favor.

“Even just thank you cards, they always mean so much to you and it’s just awesome,” Brandon Valley math teacher Mallory Husher said.

Mallory Husher is a math teacher at the middle school, but says the district as a whole is something special.

“Such an all-around effort, it’s not just individual schools, like everybody comes together and that just makes it such a special environment, such a special place,” Husher said.

One of many places celebrating teachers.

Matthies says the Brandon Valley middle school student council also has a surprise planned for teachers as they arrive at work on Wednesday.