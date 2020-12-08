Brandon Valley football coach Chad Garrow hospitalized after discovery of two brain tumors

The all-time winningest football coach in Brandon Valley High School history has another challenge ahead of him after doctors discovered two tumors in his brain.

Football Coach, Chad Garrow is out of the critical care unit and has undergone a biopsy procedure and should have results within a week.

According to his CaringBridge site, he began feeling ill the week of Thanksgiving and went to the Sanford E.R. with severe head pain.

“The people at Brandon Valley High School are “thinking positivley” about the situation and are “overwhelmed at the outpouting of support”. Garrow became the schools football coach in 2005.

He’s not the only one facing a health challenge,” BVHS Athletic Director Randy Marso said.

The head boys basketball coach, Brent Deckert is also battling cancer.