Brandon Valley Baseball Association looking for answers after vandals damage field

VALLEY SPRINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Local baseball players are dealing with a different kind of loss after vandals took aim at their home field.

The Brandon and Valley Springs communities are coming together. They’re looking for volunteers to help fix the damage and asking for tips to help find the culprits.

From ruts, to torn up grass, in both the outfield and infield. That’s what Chris Brown with the Brandon Valley Baseball Association found when he stopped by the field Wednesday morning.

“When I was opening up the shed to grab the rakes and stuff like that, I kind of noticed out of the corner of my eye that something didn’t look right on our infield so I came and checked it out and then as I continued to explore I noticed there was damage to the outfield and those areas,” Brown said.

Brown says he believes the person or people who damaged the field entered through a gate.

“It looks like an all-terrain vehicle of some sort, and they decided to take a little joyride around the complex,” Brown said. “Thank goodness they only took one round around the infield compared to the outfield because the outfield is something that we can work with. The infield, if they would have done more damage, could have been substantial for our association to try and repair that.”

Mitchell Zerr has coached for the Little League All Stars. He and his son Aiden have spent a lot of time on this field.

“We’ve played quite a few games here over the past few years and have been part of keeping the field up over the years and look forward to improvements as we go forward and it’s frustrating when you have to take steps back to fix things that were looking really good before,” Zerr said.

And getting this field back to normal won’t be a quick fix.

“It’s not just going to be done in five minutes or 15 minutes. It’s going to take a day or two of work. We’re going to have to do some work of putting down some new seed, putting down sand wherever the ruts are in the outfield, but our volunteers will step forward,” Brown said.

Leaving people hoping to get answers sooner rather than later.

Brown says several restaurants and businesses have stepped up and offered reward money.