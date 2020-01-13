Brandon restaurant hosting annual Wild Game Feed

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Hoping to snap up some cooked alligator snacks or maybe you’re interested in some bear meatballs?

Monday’s Wild Game Feed in Brandon will feature 40 unique dishes using 15 different animals. It’s the 12th annual event that raises money for school lunches and the backpack program in Brandon. More than $17,000 was raised last year.

The Wild Game Feed is hosted by 212 The Boiling Point in Brandon. Owner Kyle Thill wants everyone to come try something new and watch monday’s college football game.

“We got lots of food. We got lots of prizes. We got lots of games. We do everything with the national championship game for college,” Thill said.

Appetizers begin tonight at 4 with dinner starting at 5. You can reserve a seat for $50. Otherwise, admission is $10 for adults or $5 for kids at the door. This year the Wild Game Feed is only one night instead of two.