Brandon mayor says TenHaken is a leader but says mask requirement for Brandon city employees unlikely

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Brandon Mayor Paul Lundberg said on Tuesday he had received a copy of Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken’s declaration to require face coverings for all Sioux Falls City employees.

TenHaken announced the measure in a Monday afternoon news conference. TenHaken urged other business leaders to follow his lead. The mayor also urged residents outside of Sioux Falls to be more vigilant against the coronavirus pandemic.

“…we highly recommend the use of masks,” Lundberg said of Brandon. When city employees are interacting with the public, masks are highly recommended, he said.

Brandon has about 35 full time employees, much less than the roughly 1,300 Sioux Falls city employees, Lundberg said. The scale is different and he doesn’t believe he’d been seeking any mask requirement for city employees in the future, Lundberg said.

While Brandon may not pursue a mask requirement for city employees, Lundberg said he’s appreciated TenHaken’s feedback and leadership since the pandemic started.

Mayors of the 15 largest cities in South Dakota meet in a regular conference call to keep officials updated and in the loop, Lundberg said. He’s one of those mayors.

“We all have to work together,” Lundberg said of cities in the region. “(TenHaken’s) kind of the leader for all of the small towns around us.”

In Brandon’s case, it was important for he and TenHaken to communicate about any coronavirus measures the city took early in the pandemic. If the city of Sioux Falls had decided to shut down bars, for example, Lundberg needed to know.

That type of restriction would cause Sioux Falls residents to visit bars in Brandon if Brandon did not take similar hypothetical steps, Lundberg said. The city and businesses wouldn’t be able to handle that increased traffic, he said.

Collaboration is important but all cities also need to consider their individual communities, he said.

“We try to make decisions based on our own cities,” Lundberg said.

Lundberg was at home under COVID-19 quarantine because of possible exposure in his job as business manager at Brandon Valley Schools, he said.

In general, he said, “There’s not a tremendous amount of mask wearing in Brandon.”

In April, Lundberg posted a message on the city’s website that encourage city residents to practice proper handwashing, social distances and wearing face coverings, especially in places such as grocery stores.

Lundberg said TenHaken’s urge for more diligent practice of such precautions could have a positive impact in the region.