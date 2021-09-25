Brandon man sentenced to 10 years in prison in

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Brandon man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for driving drunk and causing a crash that killed a woman.  

Jeffrey Eitreim was sentenced on Friday, after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide and vehicle battery on Aug. 30.   Authorities say Eitreim was driving a pickup outside of Flandreau on Aug. 28, 2020, when he ran a stop sign striking another pickup, killing Candice Petersen, 39, of Volga.

Four other people were in the truck and three had injuries. Eitreim had life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital.

