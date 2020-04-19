Brandon man facing charges after firing shots at authorities

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — A 74-year-old man is facing charges Sunday after authorities say he fired shots at law enforcement.

Authorities in Minnehaha County responded to a weapons violation call Sunday morning in the area of 261st and 483rd Ave, in rural Brandon. The victim told authorities the 74-year-old man shot a gun several times at him.

When law enforcement arrived on scene, the 74-year-old shot at them.

The suspect was taken into custody and is facing aggravated assault and aggravated assault against law enforcement.