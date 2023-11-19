BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Today marks a bright spot during an extremely challenging time for a 12-year-old Brandon boy and his entire family.

A limo picked up Spencer Thorsland and his family at 3:30 this morning to catch their flight for a Make-a-Wish trip to Disney World.

Spencer, who is dying of cancer, recently returned home after doctors told him there’s nothing more they can do.

Spender’s Disney trip was originally scheduled for December but was moved up to this week.

He says he is most excited for the attraction, Galaxy’s Edge.

“It’s all Star Wars Themed. So you have some Star Wars spaceships that you can go in and ride a little bit. They have these screens that make you feel like you’re flying through hyperspace,” said Spencer.

Spencer and his family will spend Thanksgiving at Disney World.