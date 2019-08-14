Brandon holding news conference on drinking water

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Brandon will hold a press briefing at 2 p.m. Wednesday, regarding reported concentrations of radiological contaminants in drinking water that exceed the EPA Safe Drinking Water Standards as reported on a social media site.

The report has raised concerns in the Brandon community and resulted in complaints filed with South Dakota DENR.

The City of Brandon will address these concerns at the briefing.

The briefing will take place in the Council Chambers at 308 South Main in Brandon.