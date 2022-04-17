BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — A popular golf course in the Sioux Falls area is getting some needed repairs following severe flooding three years ago.

“The flooding was horrific, when you drove out here you couldn’t see the golf course,” golfer Tim Jorgenson said.

It was definitely less than par.

Jorgenson is an avid golfer who couldn’t believe it when his favorite golf course was underwater.

“The condition of this course rivals any place that I’ve ever played they do a wonderful job of keeping the fairways, keeping the greens, keeping it manicured it is an absolutely a beautiful facility,” Jorgenson said.

And that’s the way they want to keep it.

Crews are now in the process of getting the course back into shape.

“So we are doing some reconstruction or rehabilitation of seven of our fairways and all 15 of our bunkers that were damaged in 2019 when the Split Rock Creek had record flooding, it set a record by about a foot,” Brandon Municipal Golf Course manager Andrew Bauer said.

The high water, Bauer says killed the grass on a lot of the fairways.

“Some of it came back, but it’s turf we don’t want to have,” Bauer said.

“Then it got into every one of our bunkers and washed them out; silt and other debris, plugged up our drain tile in our bunkers, so they weren’t draining and not in very good shape,” Bauer said.

The reason it has taken almost three years to start the reconditioning of the golf course is because they were waiting on funding from FEMA.

“That was tough for people to understand; why aren’t you fixing the bunkers, they look terrible, but we really had to wait for that approval from FEMA; the budget, scope of work to get it done,” Bauer said.

Well obviously nobody is out here golfing in this wind today, but when it dies down and the temperatures warm up the golf course will be open.

“We are going to have three holes that’ll have temporary tees being played as par 3’s instead of the normal par 4’s, but the majority of the golf course it doesn’t affect,” Bauer said.

Meaning, golfers will soon be back to hitting birdies once again.

Bauer says he’s hoping the the golf course will be back looking like its old self by June or July.