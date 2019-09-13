Live Now
LIVE at 7 p.m.: 9AA Hamlin vs 9A #3 Britton-Hecla
Closings & Delays
Interstate 90

Brandon Golf Course suffers extensive flooding damage

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Floodwaters have turned a local golf course into a lake. 

The Brandon Golf Course posted photos of water overtaking its 18-hole golf course, which is located on Aspen Boulevard and is just east of Split Rock Creek. 

Water covers the 18th green and it has flooded an office in the clubhouse. 

Course officials say the course is closed indefinitely and ask people not to try and go on or near the golf course. The extent of the damage won’t be assessed until after the waters recede. 

KELOLAND News is in Brandon Friday and will have more coverage from the area throughout the day on-air and online. 

From the deck on the morning of 9/13

Posted by Brandon Golf Course on Friday, September 13, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss