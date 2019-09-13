Brandon Golf Course suffers extensive flooding damage

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Floodwaters have turned a local golf course into a lake.

The Brandon Golf Course posted photos of water overtaking its 18-hole golf course, which is located on Aspen Boulevard and is just east of Split Rock Creek.

Water covers the 18th green and it has flooded an office in the clubhouse.

Course officials say the course is closed indefinitely and ask people not to try and go on or near the golf course. The extent of the damage won’t be assessed until after the waters recede.

