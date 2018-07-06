Brandon Golf Course Back Up To Par After Flooding

BRANDON, S.D. - Flooding in a number of communities in southeastern KELOLAND continues to be a big story. The Brandon Golf Course felt it, too, but it's now back up and running. The course's head pro and general manager tells KELOLAND News that the course was entirely closed for almost a week.

"We had seven and a half to eight inches of rain, and unfortunately the Split Rock river went above flood stage of eight and a half feet, so basically flooded six of our holes," head pro and general manager Zane Swenson said.

"It's nice to be able to play the whole thing," golfer Gary Hokenstad said. "We had, last week we had three holes we couldn't play, but right now we can play the whole course, and it's fine. It's in great shape, it's a beautiful course, it's a wonderful course, the greens are fast, fairways are nice. It's a great place."

Bringing the course back to playable shape meant moving a lot of water.

"We had to wait 'til the Split Rock river started to subside, and then we could pump the water off the golf course, and we ended up pumping about two and a half million gallons of water," Swenson said.

He says they did lose some revenue.

"We're just ecstatic that we're being able to play again," Swenson said.

"It's one of the most beautiful courses around, bar none," Hokenstad said.

The weather hasn't always cooperated in 2018. But the fairways are finally basking in the sun again.

"It's been kind of a rough year, Mother Nature hasn't been very kind to us," Swenson said. "We had a slow start with the 33 inches of snow in April, and now we have this, so the golf season's short enough here in South Dakota, we don't need it any shorter."