Brandon couple: Match made in heaven

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — One in a million doesn’t sound like very good odds and they’re not, but as you’re about to see when the odds were stacked against a Brandon couple, somehow and someway fate found a way.

Bre Eichelberg is feeling much better these days, more than you know.

Because last August she couldn’t say that.

“I was throwing up every six hours and I couldn’t keep any food down,” Bre said.

They took Bre to the hospital and ran numerous tests for two days and then her doctor delivered the news they weren’t expecting.

“The look on his face and when he pulled up the chair to the bedside it was like this isn’t good,” Mason Eichelberg said.

They found out Bre had anti-gbm, a rare disease in her lungs, but also her kidneys were failing.

“That night was very long, Mason slept in a chair by my bed, bedside and thinking back that was kind of crazy, thinking back the doctors came in and I had to dialysis and as a 26-year-old I never thought I’d ever have to do that I thought it was just for old people,” Bre said.

Bre was going to need a transplant, so that meant finding a match.

But first she had to be treated for her anti-gbm.

After nearly two months of treatment, doctors began conducting tests to find someone to donate a kidney, then the pandemic hit.

“It kind of shut the transplant down for a little while, they stopped testing everyone who was on my list to be tested,” Bre said.

Including her husband.

Because the hospitals had stopped testing, Bre has been dialyzing at home with this machine five days a week.

Just recently, the hospitals began testing again; looking for the perfect match.

Thankfully, they didn’t have to look far, because he was sitting right beside her.

“I was on my way home from work,

“It was like 4:55 p.m. and my phone rang and it was them, I immediately started crying I was driving home and I was blown away, absolutely like wow, what are the chances,” Mason said.

According to their doctors, it’s a one in a million chance that a spouse would be the perfect match to donate a kidney.

“I mean it was like we were meant to be,” Mason said.

“We think it was God’s perfect match for both of us to meet each other,” Bre said.

“But now I’d rather have him, being my husband, someone who I love dearly be my match.

Her husband who now is her hero.

Bre’s transplant is now scheduled for July 27th. It’s means both are going to be out of work for a few months.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for them.