SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This past weekend was one for the history books for Husets Speedway.

It had the largest payout ever in South Dakota sprint car racing; $100,000.

But next year, the race track is upping the jackpot for the High Bank Nationals to $250,000 and like they always say ‘if it’s good for racing, it’s good for Brandon.’

What happens out here….

“It’s been pretty much controlled chaos,” 212 Boiling Point owner Kyle Thill said.

…tumbles over to Main Street.

Brandon businesses say last weekend’s High Bank Nationals at Huset’s was a checkered flag moment for them; because with sold-out crowds like this, they win too.

“It’s been pretty amazing, every weekly show has been great, anytime the World of Outlaws comes to town it brings people from all over the country, all over the world; brings them into our community where they probably would never have come if we didn’t have a race track,” Thill said.

“We love having them here in Brandon, so they can see what a great community this is but also keeps our convenient stores busy, our gas stations busy, our restaurants busy,” Executive Director of Brandon Chamber of Commerce Rachael Neiman said.

Next year Husets is going to offer the highest payout in dirt track history — $250,000 — which will attract racers from all over the world, including some from NASCAR. It’s also expected to attract even more fans.

“There’s a lot of excitement after what people just witnessed for the last four days here and I think it’s really good for sprint car racing and it’s great for the community,” Husets General Manager Doug Johnson said.

A community that’s ready to shift things into high gear and take dirt track racing to a whole new level.

“At least we have some time to gear up for it, but yes we’ll definitely be ready,” Neiman

“It’s been a great year I can only imagine it getting better,” Thill said.

Sheldon Haudenschild picked up the win Saturday night collecting the $100,000 top prize.