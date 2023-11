BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Spencer Thorsland, the 12-year-old Brandon boy whose cancer journey we’ve been following is now back from his make a wish trip to Florida.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

He tells us about how his trip to Disney World went.

….all the work done to get to Florida to have a great time before I couldn’t.

To follow Spencer’s journey you can find additional stories online at KELOLAND.com