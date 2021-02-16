Brandon area deals with power outages on Tuesday

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) – People across KELOLAND have been dealing with rolling blackouts. Outages affected thousands of customers in the Brandon area, eastern Sioux Falls, Viborg, Hurley and other areas as well as parts of western Minnesota.

When the power went out in Brandon, some businesses closed their doors.

However, work didn’t stop at Prairie Rehabilitation. Employees used natural light and found other creative ways to keep business going as smoothly as possible.

“The first coworker here said the power was out here so we just showed up and we were waiting for patients to come and call the other clinics and have them check people in for us so that we could still see them and use our mobile hotspots to make our laptops work,” patient care coordinator, Prairie Rehabilitation, Angie Gingles said. “We stay where it’s the lightest and just do what we can for their therapies.”

The Brandon Valley School District already had a late start because of the extreme temperatures.

“School was not scheduled to begin until approximately 10:00 a.m. in our buildings across the district,” superintendent Brandon Valley School District, Jarod Larson said.

That gave district officials a short window to decide whether to cancel classes.

“When we talked about it this morning operationally, if we were going to do something, we really had to do something at around 8:30 if we were going to cancel school but the information that we had at that point and time was the power was going to be back up and running around 9:00 or shortly after,” Larson said.

That news allowed school to go on as scheduled.

In Brandon and in several other South Dakota communities, people are making the best of this unexpected situation.

“We found a way to make it work,” Gingles said.

Larson says the district was in communication with Sioux Valley Energy to help determine when they would have power restored.