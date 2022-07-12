SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department provided more information on an off-involved shooting that happened Monday, July 11.

Chief Jon Thum says police tried to stop a car near 6th Street and Cleveland Avenue, when someone in the backseat pulled out a sawed off shotgun and pointed it out the window.

Police responded by firing guns multiple times. No one was hurt, but Thum says it’s the city’s sixth officer involved shooting in the last year.

Once the car stopped, three people got out. The driver and the front seat passenger got on the ground, but Thum says Mario Rodriguez – who was the one who had the shotgun – ran inside the carwash.

Mario Reyes Rodriguez

Elijah James Wright

Authorities eventually arrested two people on felony charges. Elijah Wright was arrested for meth.

Rodriguez was wanted for a parole violation and drug charges.

Police say the DCI has taken over the investigation. Officer Sam Clemens expects more charges on Rodriguez once the investigation is done.