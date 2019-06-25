Local News

Brand USA in Sioux Falls shooting eastern South Dakota tourism video

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 10:31 PM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- A production crew is in eastern South Dakota putting together a video that will help promote the state to travelers across the U.S. and overseas. The crew is from Brand USA. 

Caroline Amiguet and her team are in eastern South Dakota for five days spotlighting some of the best it has to offer. Amiguet was born in Paris but has lived in the states for 16 years. 

"So I'm here with Brand USA and we are promoting travel videos so people come and visit South Dakota. We're filming a road trip. Today we'll be going down the streets looking at the arts, the sculptures, and the Arc of Dreams," Amiguet said. 

Brand USA's video is being paid for by the Sioux Falls Convention And Visitors Bureau and South Dakota Tourism. On top of SculptureWalk, the group from California and Colorado will be making stops at Falls Park and the Washington Pavilion. They're also visiting Yankton, Brookings and Mitchell. 

"It's all about making sure that people know about places like yours and travel from Europe or travel from inside the U.S. and connect," Amiguet said. 

Part of the video will feature the Arc of Dreams. The second half will be installed on Thursday. 

"We're really excited to get it completed. Once we get both sides up, we're installing lighting and then also the landscaping and donor wall work will be completed, probably next week," SculptureWalk Director Jim Clark said. 

Clark says any promotion letting people know about what Downtown Sioux Falls has to offer is great.

"There's so much to do in Sioux Falls. Downtown is just vibrant. Every day and every night. Just full of people having a great time. It's getting better and better all the time," Clark said.  

Amiguet, who is actually married to a Sioux Falls-native, agrees. 

"That vibe that you hope to find when you visit somewhere. You feel good. You just want to wander around," Amiguet said.

The group says once they finish shooting, it will be a few months before the video is posted online.

