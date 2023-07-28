SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Over the last few days, both Rapid City and Sioux Falls police have been posting reminders on social media to lock your vehicles.

However, officers in Sioux Falls still received reports of stolen cars due to people not locking them and leaving the keys inside. Authorities say some people are trying to cool down their vehicles in this heat.

“If you are going to leave your vehicle running so that air conditioning keeps flowing, make sure you’re able to pull your keys or somehow secure your vehicle while you are leaving it running.”

Police also remind everyone to take any valuables out of our vehicle including any firearms.