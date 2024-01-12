SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — South Dakota’s plunge into the deep freeze intensifies this weekend as cold temperatures combine with strong winds to make it dangerous to be outside and on the road. The City of Sioux Falls issued a snow alert Friday as plows try to keep pace with the blowing snow that will create drifts on the outskirts of the city.

Veteran truck driver Jose Barrozo is delivering frozen food to Washington state. He knows what to do when blowing snow and wind chills become hazards of the job.

“We just gotta slow up you know, and be careful and use our additives in the fuel so it doesn’t freeze,” Barrozo said.

Barrozo remembers what it was like driving in Sioux Falls during the fierce winter last year.

“Bad! I had to stop for overnight and then the next day was bad, too,” Barrozo said.

Bert Ullrich is cutting short his visit to Sioux Falls because of the weather so he can get home to Sergeant Bluff, Iowa.

“I’m going home this afternoon. And if I have to creep home, I will do that,” Ullrich said.

Drivers like Ullrich will have to deal with reduced visibilities as the winds pick-up through the weekend.

“I would expect with the cold temperatures and the snow being as dry as it is and as fluffy as it is, with that 40 mile-an-hour gusts, anyway, could certainly get that snow moving around so I would expect that we’re going to have some isolated visibility issues, for sure,” South Dakota DOT Region Engineer Travis Dressen said.

City plows expect to hit neighborhoods multiple times because of the potential for re-drifting, especially in this area of northwest Sioux Falls, on the outskirts of the city.

“With the wind out of the north right now, it’s going to transition to the northwest, that area up in the northwest will be a pretty challenging area,” City of Sioux Falls Director of Public Works Mark Cotter said.

A wintry wallop that includes frigid wind chills and white-out conditions requires everyone to be prepared.

“Slow down! Or if it’s too bad, just stop,” Barrozo said.

Mayor Paul TenHaken is also urging people to check-up on their neighbors to see that they’re staying safe in the cold.