Boys & Girls Clubs kids singing carols for local businesses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Kids from the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire are singing Christmas Carols and raising money for their own classrooms at the same time.

Caroling By Kids is underway at local businesses. These four and five year olds are spreading holiday cheer at First Dakota National Bank in Sioux Falls. A suggested donation of $100 can bring them to your business.

“The staff loves it and some of the tenants in our building come down for it every year too and everybody has a good time,” Ness said.

Caroling By Kids Ask four-year-old Mordecai with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire what his favorite Christmas song is and he'll sing it for ya! Posted by KELO Matt Holsen on Wednesday, December 11, 2019

Caroling By Kids runs through the 20th of December. They still have a few spots open. You can call the Boys & Girls Clubs at 605-338-8061.